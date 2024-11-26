Deyra Barrera, la mexicana que podría estar con Kendrick Lamar en el Super Bowl
Deyra Barrera comenzó su carrera en TV Azteca y ahora, gracias a su colaboración con Kendrick Lamar, podría cantar en el show del Medio Tiempo del Super Bowl 2025.
El 22 de noviembre Kendrick Lamar sorprendió a toda la industria de la música al sacar su nuevo álbum ‘GNX', el cual no contó con ningún tipo de promoción ni aviso de que se estrenaría. Pero algo que también logró llevarse la conversación fue que una cantante de regional mexicano es quien abre lo que muchos empiezan a considerar como el ‘mejor álbum del año’, ella es Deyra Barrera y rumores aseguran que podría estar en el Super Bowl 2025.
¿Quién es Deyra Barrera?
Deyra Barrera, cantante de regional mexicano, inició su carrera tocando diversas puertas para poder convertirse en lo que siempre soñó. Formó parte de TV Azteca después de participar en dos de sus reality shows: La Academia (Octava Generación) y La Voz México (2021).
Sin embargo, antes de esto ya había podido lanzar dos álbumes, en donde entre canciones originales y covers de grandes cantantes mexicanos como Juan Gabriel o Julión Álvarez, Deyra Barrera demostró su talento.
Ahora, gracias a la visibilidad que ‘GNX’ le ha dado, Deyra Barrera está ganando muchos más seguidores que día con día no dudan en hacerle saber que tiene una gran voz, voz que logró incluso conmover a Kendrick Lamar.
¿Cómo descubrió Kendrick Lamar a Deyra Barrera? La historia la contó ella misma para Rolling Stone, en donde relató que fue a dar un homenaje al pitcher Fernando ‘Toro’ Valenzuela en medio de un juego de los Dodgers, mismo juego en donde se encontraba el cantante originario de Compton y pocos días después de escucharla cantar ya la había invitado a su estudio a grabar.
¿En qué canción colabora Deyra Barrera con Kendrick Lamar?
Deyra Barrera tuvo la oportunidad de colaborar en el más reciente album de Kendrick Lamar, ‘GNX’, en donde no solo su voz abre el disco con ‘Wacced Out Murals', pues también participó en otros dos temas que para varios fans de Lamar son considerados como clave en esta propuesta musical: ‘Reincarnated’ y ‘Gloria'.
¿Deyra Barrera estará con Kendrick Lamar en el show del Medio Tiempo del Super Bowl 2025?
Los rumores sobre la posible participación de Deyra Barrera en el Super Bowl 2025 están cada vez más fuertes, pues ‘GNX’ se ha posicionado rápidamente como uno de los mejores álbumes del rapero, ya que su propuesta al mezclar diferentes géneros musicales de diferentes regiones del mundo ha cautivado a muchos.
El Super Bowl 2025 se llevará a cabo en Nueva Orleans el 9 de febrero de 2025. Aún no está confirmado si Kendrick Lamar tendrá invitados en su Medio Tiempo, pero sería una grata sorpresa ver a una mexicana participar con él en tan importante momento.
Letra completa de Wacced out Murals
Siento aquí tu presencia
La noche de anoche
Y nos ponemos a llorar
Yesterday, somebody whacked out my mural
That energy’ll make you niggas move to Europe
But it’s regular for me, yeah, that’s for sure
The love and hate is definite without a cure
All this talk is bitch-made, that’s on my Lord
I’ll kill ‘em all before I let ‘em kill my joy
I done been through it all, what you endure?
It used to be fuck that nigga, but now it’s plural
Fuck everybody, that’s on my body
My blick first, then God got me
I watch ‘em pander with them back-handed compliments
Put they head on a Cuban link as a monument
I paid homage and I always mind my business
I made the—
I never lost who I am for a rap image
It’s motivation if you wonder how I did it
Yeah, nigga, go and up your rank
Know you a God even when they say you ain’t
Yeah, nigga, keep your feelings out the way
Never let no one put smut up on your name
Yeah, nigga, keep your head down and work like I do
But understand everybody ain’t gon’ like you
Yeah, nigga, if they say it’s love, you’ve been lied to
A couple rules of engagements, I’ma guide you
Que refleja en tu mirada
La noche, tú y yo
Ridin’ in my GNX with Anita Baker in the tape deck, it’s gon’ be a sweet love
Fuck apologies, I wanna see y’all geeked up
Don’t acknowledge me, then maybe we can say it’s fair
Take it to the internet and I’ma take it there
Miss my uncle Lil’ Mane, he said that he would kill me if I didn’t make it
Now I’m possessed by a spirit and they can’t take it
Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud
Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down
Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable
Turn me to an eskimo, I drew the line and decimals
Snoop posted Taylor Made, I prayed it was the edibles
I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go
Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me
All these niggas agitated, I’m just glad they showin’ they faces
Quite frankly, plenty artists, but they outdated
Old-ass flows, tryna convince me that you they favorite
This is not for lyricists, I swear it’s not the sentiments
Fuck a double entendre, I want y’all to feel this shit
Old soul, bitch, I probably built them pyramids
Ducking strays when I rap battled in the Nickersons
Where you from? Not where I’m from, we all indigenous
Against all odds, I squabbled up for them dividends
Against all odds, I showed up as a gentleman
I done lost plenty friends, sixteen to be specific
Put that on my kids’ children, we gon’ see the future first
They like: Dot big trippin, I just want what I deserve
What bridge they done burnt? All of them, it’s over with
I’m doin’ what COVID did, they’ll never get over it
Yeah, nigga, go and up your rank
Know you a God even when they say you ain’t
Yeah, nigga, keep your feelings out the way
Never let no one put smut up on your name
Yeah, nigga, keep your head down and work like I do
But understand everybody ain’t gon’ like you
Yeah, nigga, if they say it’s love, you’ve been lied to
A couple rules of engagements, here to guide you
Niggas from my city couldn’t entertain old boy
Promisin’ bank transactions and even bitcoin
I never peaced it up, that shit don’t sit well with me
Before I take a truce, I’ll take ‘em to Hell with me
If that money got in the hands of a crash dummy
Could jeopardize my family and burden the ones who love me
Niggas mad ‘cause I decided not to pretend
Y’all stay politically correct, I’ma do what I did
Ain’t no sympathy here, this shit’s hilarious
It’s a lot of opinions, but no power to carry it
2025, they still movin’ on some scary shit
Tell ‘em quit they job and pay the real niggas they severance
Don’t insult my intelligence, I’m not just for the television
Teleport to Bullets Road and dig up all my relatives
Okay, nigga, let’s settle it, these niggas been fake loyal
Since y’all pandering to choose a side, let me do it for you
Okay, fuck your hip-hop, I watched the party just die
Niggas cackling about— while all of y’all is on trial
Niggas thought that I was antisocial when I stayed inside of my house
You better off to have one woman, everything tricky right now
You niggas live in denial
Ayy, fuck anybody empathetic to the other side, I vow
A bitch nigga love bitch niggas, they exist with ‘em in style
Exterminate ‘em right now
Make Katt Williams and them proud, the truth ‘bout to get loud
No juice inside of my cup, I sober up and knock ‘em all off
Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law
I know propaganda work for them, and fuck whoever that’s close to them
The niggas that coon, the niggas that bein’ groomed, slide on both of them
You ever ate Cap’n Crunch and proceeded to pour water in it?
Pulled over by the law, you ridin’ dirty, so you can’t argue with ‘em?
Then make it to be a star, bare your soul and put your heart up in it?
Well, I did
Whacked the murals out, but it ain’t no legends if my legend ends