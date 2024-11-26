Deyra Barrera, la mexicana que podría estar con Kendrick Lamar en el Super Bowl

El 22 de noviembre Kendrick Lamar sorprendió a toda la industria de la música al sacar su nuevo álbum ‘GNX', el cual no contó con ningún tipo de promoción ni aviso de que se estrenaría. Pero algo que también logró llevarse la conversación fue que una cantante de regional mexicano es quien abre lo que muchos empiezan a considerar como el ‘mejor álbum del año’, ella es Deyra Barrera y rumores aseguran que podría estar en el Super Bowl 2025.

¿Quién es Deyra Barrera?

Deyra Barrera, cantante de regional mexicano, inició su carrera tocando diversas puertas para poder convertirse en lo que siempre soñó. Formó parte de TV Azteca después de participar en dos de sus reality shows: La Academia (Octava Generación) y La Voz México (2021).

Sin embargo, antes de esto ya había podido lanzar dos álbumes, en donde entre canciones originales y covers de grandes cantantes mexicanos como Juan Gabriel o Julión Álvarez, Deyra Barrera demostró su talento.

Ahora, gracias a la visibilidad que ‘GNX’ le ha dado, Deyra Barrera está ganando muchos más seguidores que día con día no dudan en hacerle saber que tiene una gran voz, voz que logró incluso conmover a Kendrick Lamar.

¿Cómo descubrió Kendrick Lamar a Deyra Barrera? La historia la contó ella misma para Rolling Stone, en donde relató que fue a dar un homenaje al pitcher Fernando ‘Toro’ Valenzuela en medio de un juego de los Dodgers, mismo juego en donde se encontraba el cantante originario de Compton y pocos días después de escucharla cantar ya la había invitado a su estudio a grabar.

¿En qué canción colabora Deyra Barrera con Kendrick Lamar?

Deyra Barrera tuvo la oportunidad de colaborar en el más reciente album de Kendrick Lamar, ‘GNX’, en donde no solo su voz abre el disco con ‘Wacced Out Murals', pues también participó en otros dos temas que para varios fans de Lamar son considerados como clave en esta propuesta musical: ‘Reincarnated’ y ‘Gloria'.

¿Deyra Barrera estará con Kendrick Lamar en el show del Medio Tiempo del Super Bowl 2025?

Los rumores sobre la posible participación de Deyra Barrera en el Super Bowl 2025 están cada vez más fuertes, pues ‘GNX’ se ha posicionado rápidamente como uno de los mejores álbumes del rapero, ya que su propuesta al mezclar diferentes géneros musicales de diferentes regiones del mundo ha cautivado a muchos.

El Super Bowl 2025 se llevará a cabo en Nueva Orleans el 9 de febrero de 2025. Aún no está confirmado si Kendrick Lamar tendrá invitados en su Medio Tiempo, pero sería una grata sorpresa ver a una mexicana participar con él en tan importante momento.

Letra completa de Wacced out Murals

Siento aquí tu presencia

La noche de anoche

Y nos ponemos a llorar

Yesterday, somebody whacked out my mural

That energy’ll make you niggas move to Europe

But it’s regular for me, yeah, that’s for sure

The love and hate is definite without a cure

All this talk is bitch-made, that’s on my Lord

I’ll kill ‘em all before I let ‘em kill my joy

I done been through it all, what you endure?

It used to be fuck that nigga, but now it’s plural

Fuck everybody, that’s on my body

My blick first, then God got me

I watch ‘em pander with them back-handed compliments

Put they head on a Cuban link as a monument

I paid homage and I always mind my business

I made the—

I never lost who I am for a rap image

It’s motivation if you wonder how I did it

Yeah, nigga, go and up your rank

Know you a God even when they say you ain’t

Yeah, nigga, keep your feelings out the way

Never let no one put smut up on your name

Yeah, nigga, keep your head down and work like I do

But understand everybody ain’t gon’ like you

Yeah, nigga, if they say it’s love, you’ve been lied to

A couple rules of engagements, I’ma guide you

Que refleja en tu mirada

La noche, tú y yo

Ridin’ in my GNX with Anita Baker in the tape deck, it’s gon’ be a sweet love

Fuck apologies, I wanna see y’all geeked up

Don’t acknowledge me, then maybe we can say it’s fair

Take it to the internet and I’ma take it there

Miss my uncle Lil’ Mane, he said that he would kill me if I didn’t make it

Now I’m possessed by a spirit and they can’t take it

Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud

Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down

Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable

Turn me to an eskimo, I drew the line and decimals

Snoop posted Taylor Made, I prayed it was the edibles

I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go

Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me

All these niggas agitated, I’m just glad they showin’ they faces

Quite frankly, plenty artists, but they outdated

Old-ass flows, tryna convince me that you they favorite

This is not for lyricists, I swear it’s not the sentiments

Fuck a double entendre, I want y’all to feel this shit

Old soul, bitch, I probably built them pyramids

Ducking strays when I rap battled in the Nickersons

Where you from? Not where I’m from, we all indigenous

Against all odds, I squabbled up for them dividends

Against all odds, I showed up as a gentleman

I done lost plenty friends, sixteen to be specific

Put that on my kids’ children, we gon’ see the future first

They like: Dot big trippin, I just want what I deserve

What bridge they done burnt? All of them, it’s over with

I’m doin’ what COVID did, they’ll never get over it

Yeah, nigga, go and up your rank

Know you a God even when they say you ain’t

Yeah, nigga, keep your feelings out the way

Never let no one put smut up on your name

Yeah, nigga, keep your head down and work like I do

But understand everybody ain’t gon’ like you

Yeah, nigga, if they say it’s love, you’ve been lied to

A couple rules of engagements, here to guide you

Niggas from my city couldn’t entertain old boy

Promisin’ bank transactions and even bitcoin

I never peaced it up, that shit don’t sit well with me

Before I take a truce, I’ll take ‘em to Hell with me

If that money got in the hands of a crash dummy

Could jeopardize my family and burden the ones who love me

Niggas mad ‘cause I decided not to pretend

Y’all stay politically correct, I’ma do what I did

Ain’t no sympathy here, this shit’s hilarious

It’s a lot of opinions, but no power to carry it

2025, they still movin’ on some scary shit

Tell ‘em quit they job and pay the real niggas they severance

Don’t insult my intelligence, I’m not just for the television

Teleport to Bullets Road and dig up all my relatives

Okay, nigga, let’s settle it, these niggas been fake loyal

Since y’all pandering to choose a side, let me do it for you

Okay, fuck your hip-hop, I watched the party just die

Niggas cackling about— while all of y’all is on trial

Niggas thought that I was antisocial when I stayed inside of my house

You better off to have one woman, everything tricky right now

You niggas live in denial

Ayy, fuck anybody empathetic to the other side, I vow

A bitch nigga love bitch niggas, they exist with ‘em in style

Exterminate ‘em right now

Make Katt Williams and them proud, the truth ‘bout to get loud

No juice inside of my cup, I sober up and knock ‘em all off

Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law

I know propaganda work for them, and fuck whoever that’s close to them

The niggas that coon, the niggas that bein’ groomed, slide on both of them

You ever ate Cap’n Crunch and proceeded to pour water in it?

Pulled over by the law, you ridin’ dirty, so you can’t argue with ‘em?

Then make it to be a star, bare your soul and put your heart up in it?

Well, I did

Whacked the murals out, but it ain’t no legends if my legend ends