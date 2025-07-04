De Taylor Swift a Prince: esta es la playlist que hizo James Gunn para Superman
¿Un excelente gusto musical? James Gunn preparó una playlist especial para seguir promocionando el estreno de Superman en cines, y con 63 canciones nos da más pistas sobre lo que podemos esperar de esta nueva entrega del hombre de acero.
El próximo estreno de Superman de James Gunn mantiene expectantes a todos los fanáticos y no tan fanáticos de las historias del hombre de acero. Con un marketing que muchos han llamado como “excelente” la promoción para este título no deja de sorprender a la audiencia, pues ahora han decidido sacar una playlist de música con canciones que los personajes de Superman escucharían en su tiempo libre.
Curada exclusivamente por James Gunn, esta playlist tiene una variedad bastante grande de artistas con nombres que van desde Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter hasta The Clash, Prince o Queen.
Estas son las canciones de la Playlist de Superman
La Superman Official Playlist está disponible en Spotify, y cuenta con 63 canciones que te harán imaginarte cómo será el desarrollo y personalidad de cada uno de los personajes que veremos en Superman.
- Introduction – James Gunn
- Clark Kent: Spotify Official Playlist Introduction – James Gunn
- The Middle – Jimmy Eat World
- Dear Maria Count Me In – All Time Low
- Shake It Out – Florence + The Machine
- For Nancy ('Cos It Already Is) – Pete Yorn
- I’m Not Down (Remastered) – The Clash
- You Get What You Give – New Radicals
- Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey
- San Francisco – The Mowgli’s
- The Underdog – Spoon
- Our Love Will Change the World – Outrageous Cherry
- Lex Luthor: Spotify Official Playlist Introduction – James Gunn
- Fame (2016 Remaster) – David Bowie
- Too Cold for You – Sahara Hotnights
- Requiem pour un con – Serge Gainsbourg
- Evil Thoughts – Foxy Shazam
- Controversy – Prince
- Death On Two Legs (Dedicated To...) (Remastered 2011) – Queen
- Bad Thing – Miya Folick
- Everything In Its Right Place – Radiohead
- This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us – Sparks
- Queen – Perfume Genius
- Up Jumped the Devil – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Eve: Spotify Official Playlist Introduction – James Gunn
- bad idea right? – Olivia Rodrigo
- Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
- Hot Dad – CARR
- Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
- You Belong With Me – Taylor Swift
- ...Baby One More Time – Britney Spears
- Imported (with 6LACK) – Jessie Reyez, 6LACK
- Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
- Star Crossed Lover – Hannah Grae
- ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco
- Prescription – Remi Wolf
- Every Second – Mina Okabe
- Blank Space – Taylor Swift
- Metamorpho: Spotify Official Playlist Introduction – James Gunn
- Digging Your Scene – The Blow Monkeys
- Uncertain Smile – The The
- Rise (Bob Clearmountain Remix) – Public Image Ltd., Bob Clearmountain
- 99 Luftballons – Nena
- Synthesizers – Butch Walker
- The Unguarded Moment (2002 Remastered) – The Church
- Sorry Not Sorry – Noonie Bao
- The Look Of Love Pt.1 – ABC
- Best Thing – JAWNY
- I Was Never A Normal Boy – Nightmare Of You
- Temptation (Extended Mix / 2012 Remaster) – Heaven 17
- Ping Pong – Stereolab
- Gold – Spandau Ballet
- The Engineer: Spotify Official Playlist Introduction – James Gunn
- La Mer – Nine Inch Nails
- Anvil – Lorn
- Archangel – Burial
- Reverie – Arca
- Come To Daddy (Pappy Mix) – Aphex Twin
- Feral Love – Chelsea Wolfe
- Unflesh – Gazelle Twin
- The Fear – Röyksopp
- Miss You – trentemøller
- Faceshopping – SOPHIE
¿Cuándo se estrena la película de Superman?
Superman se estrenará en cines el próximo 10 de julio, y las expectativas para esta entrega de DC y James Gunn están bastante altas, aunque hay algunos escépticos que prefieren guardar sus esperanzas.