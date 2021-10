La niña de 16 años que rompió la marca de menos golpes

Yesterday the @RRHSAthletics girl's golf team shot a 23-under* 18-hole round in the CPC Championship. Sr. Morgan Ketchum and @HokiesWGolf commit shot 64. So. Macy Pate 57*; and Jr. Anna Howerton and @HighPointSports commit shot 69. * @NCHSAA records. https://t.co/dvzvX6AcQP