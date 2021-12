Dragon Ball FighterZ recibirá un nuevo personaje como DLC

More free DLC characters to celebrate the 8-million milestone for #DBFZ!



Kefla, Goku (Ultra Instinct), Master Roshi, Super Baby 2, and Gogeta (SS4) are now playable for free until December 16!



For more details ➡ https://t.co/nNJBVHqVmO pic.twitter.com/qfNd6F42dr