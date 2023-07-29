GALERÍA: Crawford vence a Spence por nocaut técnico
Terence Crawford derrotó a Errol Spence Jr. en la T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada, y es campeón indiscutible en la categoría de las 147 libras
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (L) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (R) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Errol Spence Jr. of the United States (R) falls against Terence Crawford of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (R) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Errol Spence Jr. of the United States (L) in action against Terence Crawford of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States celebrates after his victory over Errol Spence Jr. of the United States (L) in their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (L) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (R) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (L) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (L) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (R) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Errol Spence Jr. of the United States (R) falls against Terence Crawford of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (R) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Errol Spence Jr. of the United States (L) in action against Terence Crawford of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States celebrates after his victory over Errol Spence Jr. of the United States (L) in their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (L) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (R) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Terence Crawford of the United States (L) in action against Errol Spence Jr. of the United States during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT