Memphis venció a Golden State y avanza a playoffs de la NBA

Ja Morant ERUPTS for 15 of his 35 points in the 4th quarter and OT to send the @memgrizz to the #NBAPlayoffs! They'll face UTA in the First Round, with Game 1 on Sunday at 9:30pm/et on TNT.



Grayson Allen: 12 PTS (6 in OT), 4 STL

Xavier Tillman: 11 PTS (5 in OT), 7 REB, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/50SecxS9pq