A 9 años de la medalla de oro de México en Londres 2012| FOTOS

ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Sandro of Brazil (L) and Jorge Enriquez of Mexico (C), during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Sandro de Brasil (I) y Jorge Enriquez de Mexic (C), durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910