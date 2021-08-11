Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
A 9 años de la medalla de oro de México en Londres 2012| FOTOS
Hacer 9 años, la Selección Azteca se colgó la medalla de oro en los juegos Olímpicos de Londres 2012 ante Brasil. ¡Revive las mejores fotos!
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Mexico team., during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de equipo de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Brazil team, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de equipo de Brasil, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OSVALDO AGUILAR/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Oribe Peralta of Mexcio, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Oribe Peralta de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OSVALDO AGUILAR SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OSVALDO AGUILAR/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Oribe Peralta of Mexcio, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Oribe Peralta de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OSVALDO AGUILAR SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Neymar of Brazil (C), during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Neymar de Brasil (C), durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OSVALDO AGUILAR/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Neymar of Brazil (L) and Israel Jimenez of Mexico, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Neymar de Brasil (I) e Israel Jimenez de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OSVALDO AGUILAR SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of celebration of Mexcio, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de celebracion de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Sandro of Brazil (L) and Jorge Enriquez of Mexico (C), during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Sandro de Brasil (I) y Jorge Enriquez de Mexic (C), durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Oribe Peralta of Mexcio, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Oribe Peralta de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Neymar of Brazil, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Neymar de Brasil, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Hulk of Brazil (L), during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Hulk de Brazil (I), durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of celebration of Mexico, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de celebracion de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of players of Mexico gold medal winner, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de jugadores de Mexico medalla de oro, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Mexico team gold medal winner, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de equpo de Mexico medalla de oro, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Mexico team., during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de equipo de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Brazil team, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de equipo de Brasil, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OSVALDO AGUILAR/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Oribe Peralta of Mexcio, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Oribe Peralta de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OSVALDO AGUILAR SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OSVALDO AGUILAR/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Oribe Peralta of Mexcio, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Oribe Peralta de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OSVALDO AGUILAR SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Neymar of Brazil (C), during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Neymar de Brasil (C), durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OSVALDO AGUILAR/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Neymar of Brazil (L) and Israel Jimenez of Mexico, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Neymar de Brasil (I) e Israel Jimenez de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OSVALDO AGUILAR SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of celebration of Mexcio, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de celebracion de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Sandro of Brazil (L) and Jorge Enriquez of Mexico (C), during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Sandro de Brasil (I) y Jorge Enriquez de Mexic (C), durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Oribe Peralta of Mexcio, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Oribe Peralta de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Neymar of Brazil, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Neymar de Brasil, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Hulk of Brazil (L), during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de Hulk de Brazil (I), durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of celebration of Mexico, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de celebracion de Mexico, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
ADRIAN MACIAS/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of players of Mexico gold medal winner, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de jugadores de Mexico medalla de oro, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/ADRIAN MACIAS SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | JUEGOS OLIMPICOS LONDRES 2012 FUTBOL FINAL: MEXICO VS BRASIL Action photo of Mexico team gold medal winner, during game of the London 2012 Olympic games/.Foto de accion de equpo de Mexico medalla de oro, durante juego los Oimpicos de Londres 2012.10 August 2012. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ SOLO PARA VENTA EN MEXICO/FOR SALE ONLY IN MEXICO FOTOS TOMADAS CON EL SIGUIENTE EQUIPO NIKON: Cmara D4 Cmara D300S Lente Nikkor 400mm 1:2.8G VR Lente Nikkor 70-200mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2.8G Lente Nikkor 14-24mm 1:2.8G Flash SB-910