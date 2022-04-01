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Sorteo de la FIFA y las grandes estrellas | Galería
La FIFA organiza este viernes en Qatar 2022 el sorteo que definirá a los grupos, de cara a la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022.
David Leah/David Leah |
Hector Chavez - Caramelo- Mexican Fan o Aficion during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center in Doha Qatar, on April 01, 2022.
Hector Chavez - Caramelo- Fans o Aficion de Mexico durante el sorteo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 en el Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones de Doha en Doha, Qatar, el 01 de abril de 2022.
David Leah/David Leah |
during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center in Doha Qatar, on April 01, 2022.
durante el sorteo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 en el Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones de Doha en Doha, Qatar, el 01 de abril de 2022.
David Leah/David Leah |
during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center in Doha Qatar, on April 01, 2022.
durante el sorteo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 en el Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones de Doha en Doha, Qatar, el 01 de abril de 2022.
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Javier Zanetti, his wife Paula and their son arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Diego Forlan and his wife Paz Cardoso arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Fan Hector Chavez Ramirez arrives ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 General view ahead of the draw REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Qatar coach Felix Sanchez Bas ahead of the draw REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Iker Casillas is seen ahead of the draw REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 England manager Gareth Southgate and team delegation arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Chairman of the FIFA referees committee, Pierluigi Collina arrives ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
REUTERS |
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Sergio Aguero and his girlfriend Sofia Calzetti arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Wenger tiene grandes conocimientos en futbol
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Julio Cesar and Marco Materazzi arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
Este viernes en Qatar se realiza el sorteo de la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022, evento que cita a grandes estrellas de todo el mundo, para engalanar este importante acontecimiento que dictará la competencia en la fase de grupos.
El Centro de Convenciones de Qatar, se llenó de figuras de épocas pasadas, actuales y personalidades del mundo del futbol, que robaron reflectores en el epicentro del próximo Mundial.
TE PODRÍAS INTERESAR: ASÍ SE REALIZA EL SORTEO DE LA FIFA
Algunas de las figuras que fueron al Sorteo de la FIFA
Estas son solo algunas de las grandes figuras que están presentes en el Sorteo de la FIFA: Jorge Campos, Didier Deschamps, Julio Cesar, Iker Casillas, Javier Zanetti, Diego Forlán, Cafú, Sergio Aguero, Arsene Wenger, Andrea Pirlo, Materazzi, Javier Masherano y más.
Sobre el sorteo de la FIFA
BOMBO 1: Qatar - Brasil - Bélgica - Francia - Argentina - Inglaterra - España - Portugal
BOMBO 2: Dinamarca - Países Bajos - Alemania - Suiza - Croacia - Uruguay -México - Estados Unidos
BOMBO 3: Senegal - Irán - Serbia - Japón - Polonia - Corea del Sur – Marruecos - Túnez
BOMBO 4: Canadá - Ghana - Arabia Saudita - Ecuador - Camerún - Repechaje europeo (Escocia/Ucrania vs. Gales) - Repechaje Concacaf vs. Oceanía (Costa Rica vs. Nueva Zelanda) - Repechaje Conmebol vs. Asia (Perú vs. Australia/Emiratos Árabes Unidos)
David Leah/David Leah |
Hector Chavez - Caramelo- Mexican Fan o Aficion during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center in Doha Qatar, on April 01, 2022.
Hector Chavez - Caramelo- Fans o Aficion de Mexico durante el sorteo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 en el Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones de Doha en Doha, Qatar, el 01 de abril de 2022.
David Leah/David Leah |
during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center in Doha Qatar, on April 01, 2022.
durante el sorteo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 en el Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones de Doha en Doha, Qatar, el 01 de abril de 2022.
David Leah/David Leah |
during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center in Doha Qatar, on April 01, 2022.
durante el sorteo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 en el Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones de Doha en Doha, Qatar, el 01 de abril de 2022.
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Javier Zanetti, his wife Paula and their son arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Diego Forlan and his wife Paz Cardoso arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Fan Hector Chavez Ramirez arrives ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 General view ahead of the draw REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Qatar coach Felix Sanchez Bas ahead of the draw REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Iker Casillas is seen ahead of the draw REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 England manager Gareth Southgate and team delegation arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Chairman of the FIFA referees committee, Pierluigi Collina arrives ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
REUTERS |
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Sergio Aguero and his girlfriend Sofia Calzetti arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Wenger tiene grandes conocimientos en futbol
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Former player Julio Cesar and Marco Materazzi arrive ahead of the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine