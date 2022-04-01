Sorteo de la FIFA y las grandes estrellas | Galería

David Leah/David Leah | Hector Chavez - Caramelo- Mexican Fan o Aficion during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center in Doha Qatar, on April 01, 2022.



Hector Chavez - Caramelo- Fans o Aficion de Mexico durante el sorteo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 en el Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones de Doha en Doha, Qatar, el 01 de abril de 2022.