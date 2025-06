¡Dramático VIDEO! Rescatan a tres personas tras desplome de avión ligero en costas de Florida

Ft. Pierce Marine Interdiction Agents from @CBPAMO, responded to a downed aircraft off the coast of Vero Beach. With the help of @USCG, @IRCSheriff, @MyFWC, and @IRSPSD, all three passengers were successfully rescued and brought to safety.



