Con lodo y un limón exprimido: Así es como Ryan Gosling consiguió el papel de Ken en “Barbie”

After receiving the offer to play Ken in "Barbie," Ryan Gosling walked into the backyard and found "[A Ken doll] face down in the mud next to a squished lemon. I texted [the photo] to Greta and said, 'I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.'"