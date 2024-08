Bebé de 2 años muere atacada por tres perros en Estados Unidos

A'Daya Rain Fisher, 2, was mauled to death by 3 Rottweilers at her babysitter's home in #Houston, #Texas. The toddler was being watched by her 18-year-old cousin when the dogs broke free and attacked. A'Daya died at the scene. No charges have been filed. #RIP 🙏 #TrueCrime pic.twitter.com/L1TvH9SNKK