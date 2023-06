Algoritmos de Instagram promueven publicaciones sobre delitos contra menores, afirma investigación

📣 Get the most out of @instagram Reels with these new updates:



- Hub for trending audio and hashtags 🎶

- Insights on total and average watch times ⏱

- An easy way to recognize gifts from fans 🫶https://t.co/HEMTlsB5bw



Comment your favorite trending audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/FwvEUdckRB