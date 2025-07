¿Tu celular está en la lista? Dispositivos que ya no podrán usar Google Chrome; esta es la razón

The plot thickens. 🕵️ Use Gemini 2.5 Pro in the @GeminiApp to turn random videos from your camera roll into a dramatic narrative.



Try it yourself:

1️⃣ Go to Gemini and select “2.5 Pro” from the model dropdown.



2️⃣ Tap the plus icon and upload three videos from your camera roll.… pic.twitter.com/4CfSxAPMIy