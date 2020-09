Hombre protege a sus hijos durante tiroteo y es herido; empresas en las que laboraba lo despiden

Heroic dad, who shielded his children from gunmen, has lost both of his jobs due to the injuries he got from the shooting.



On September 21, at The Bronx used-car business on Boston Road in Eastchester, three gunmen opened fire. #AnthonyJefferson.. https://t.co/YM5zRtpOXY pic.twitter.com/wYGh2Cl5o3