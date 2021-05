Cómo y a qué hora ver la superluna, eclipse lunar y luna de sangre

"Super Blood Moon Eclipse" 🩸🌙



As album titles go, it doesn't get much more metal than that, but we're talking about a total lunar eclipse, visible in the western US on May 26.



What makes it so super & "bloody"? 👉 https://t.co/rtfRifAFwL (with @NASAMoon & @NASASolarSystem) pic.twitter.com/hFVUyGeopi