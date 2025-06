@VRubinObs’s impressive First Look images were released yesterday! 🌌



Want to see every detail for yourself? 🔍Head to the Skyviewer, where you can explore the sky just like astronomers do.



Pan, zoom, and take your time 🧭✨



🔗 https://t.co/K1uFA0HOSk pic.twitter.com/7CUEpkPxnF