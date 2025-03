VIDEO: Sentencian a hombres por robar estatua de Paddington en el Reino Unido

⚖️ Following our investigation, two men have been sentenced for stealing the Paddington Bear statue in Newbury, which you can see in CCTV footage below ⬇️



We did everything we could to locate the beloved statue and bring the offenders to justice.



More ➡️ https://t.co/f0PG4xdLrb pic.twitter.com/g1fKhDIYBx