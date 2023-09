Pentágono lanza página web con información sobre OVNIS

https://t.co/JB8V22OxkX



The AARO website is FINALLY up. Some goodies we’ve heard about contained. As well as some interesting things cleared up (or not!) #ufotwitter #UFOx #UFO #UFOs #UAP #EndUAPsecrecy #UAPtransparency #AARO @DoD_AARO pic.twitter.com/WFDKCt5j5S