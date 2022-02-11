11 febrero 2022Azteca NoticiasFinanzas - Notas Compartir Tweet PIB turístico de México crece en el tercer trimestre de 2021 En el tercer trimestre de 2021, el Indicador Trimestral del PIB turístico registró un aumento trimestral de 2.5%, reporta el INEGI; a tasa anual aumentó 24.9% En el tercer trimestre de 2021, el Indicador Trimestral del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) Turístico registró un aumento trimestral de 2.5% y el del Consumo Turístico Interior se incrementó 4.6%, así lo dio a conocer el Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI). El indicador del PIB turístico aumentó 2.5% en tercer trimestre de 2021 frente a trimestre previo: @INEGI_INFORMA…Mientras que indicador del Consumo Turístico Interior se incrementó 4.6%— Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) February 11, 2022 Al interior del Indicador Trimestral del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) Turístico (ITPIBT) el de Servicios ascendió 3.1% y el de Bienes disminuyó 2.5%. PIB turístico crece casi 25% a tasa anual en el trimestre julio-septiembre En el reporte el INEGI, preciso que a tasa anual, el Indicador Trimestral del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) Turístico aumentó 24.9% en términos reales en el trimestre julio-septiembre de 2021. Por componente, el de Servicios creció 28.5% y el de Bienes se incrementó 5.6%. Consulta los resultados de los Indicadores Trimestrales de la Actividad Turística #ITAT durante el tercer trimestre de 2021. https://t.co/qFzxSLHf1J #ComunicadoINEGI pic.twitter.com/zuPUoLgaBx— INEGI INFORMA (@INEGI_INFORMA) February 11, 2022 Consumo Turístico Interior aumenta 31.7% anual en el trimestre julio-septiembre En el tercer trimestre de 2021, el Indicador Trimestral del Consumo Turístico Interior avanzó 4.6% respecto al trimestre anterior. De manera desagregada, el Receptivo mostró un alza de 30.4% y el Interno cayó 1.7%.En su comparación anual, el Indicador Trimestral del Consumo Turístico Interior registró un ascenso de 31.7% durante el trimestre julio-septiembre de 2021. Por componente, el Consumo Turístico Receptivo aumentó 190.8% y el Turístico Interno se incrementó 14.8%. ¡Suscríbete a nuestro boletín de Azteca Noticias en Google News!