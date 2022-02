Qatar dice no puede sustituir de forma unilateral necesidades de gas de Europa

“#Qatar has been a reliable #energy partner to the #EU & is ready to work with us to increase #LNG supplies in case of a disruption of pipeline gas” stressed 🇪🇺 #Energy Commissionner @KadriSimson after talks with 🇶🇦Minister of State @qatar_energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi. https://t.co/iDsZytHYs5