Rock ‘N’ Roll: la subasta para adquirir parafernalia musical

Julien's Auctions presents"ICONS & IDOLS: ROCK 'N' ROLL" AUCTION, November, 11, 12, & 13th @HardRock NY & Live Online @ https://t.co/FV8XlKK2PR.



Bid on black sunglasses worn by #MichaelJackson during his performance of The Jacksons Victory Tour https://t.co/y7q2ONnbnC pic.twitter.com/POEvbMEuLg