Telescopio Webb revela redes de gas y polvo en Galaxias cercanas

Feel like you’re spiraling? You’re in good company!



Webb’s images of NGC 1365 (left), NGC 7496 (top) & NGC 1433 (bottom) reveal the galaxies' networks of gas and dust in incredible detail. The data is part of an ongoing Webb survey of 19 spiral galaxies: https://t.co/vWhaq7ciFs pic.twitter.com/9s1ETNKf44