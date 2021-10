VIDEO: Arcoiris se forma sobre el volcán Kilauea

Little change today in the ongoing eruption at Kīlauea's Halema‘uma‘u crater. The W vent is still active & lava lake level is 2.5 m (8 ft) higher than this morning. Here a rainbow rises above the remains of Crater Rim Drive in a closed area. USGS photo by C. Parcheta #Kilauea2020 pic.twitter.com/3Puj5wbSek