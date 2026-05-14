7 Tips para que tu maquillaje resalte tus ojos; lucirás una mirada más joven y encantadora
Estos tips te ayudarán a lucir una mirada más joven y una expresión cálida.
La moda todo el tiempo está cambiando, si miramos en retrospectiva, hoy en día no es igual maquillarse a como lo era en la década de los 70’s, 90’s y incluso a principio de los dosmiles, por lo que es común que las mujeres reinventen su estilo o que apliquen un poco de variaciones a su maquillaje.
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Uno de los rasgos que más suelen resaltar en una mujer, son los ojos (y por ello la mirada), siendo que incluso hay quienes se refieren a estos como “la puerta del alma”, por lo que te daremos algunos tips para que logres un maquillaje luminoso y natural que elevarán tu mirada y te harán destacar sin importar la edad.
Tips para que el maquillaje resalte tus ojos y mirada
Estos son algunos tips que puedes considerar para que tu mirada luzca más joven y fresca:
- Preparación y piel: Uno de los aspectos más llamativos son los contornos, mismos que lucen más jóvenes debido a la hidratación para suavizar esta zona.
@paigesevier Did you also notice big changes with your under eye makeup in your 30s, maybe even your 40s and 50s?? The concealer method in my late teens and 20s totally worked when I had more even, smooth skin - but it started to cause problems when I got a little sun damage, discoloration, dark circles, some fine lines, and textured/dry skin. As someone who has done hundreds of makeovers on women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, I can say bright under eyes and powder aren’t doing us any favors anymore. Less is more. And your tools/technique will make all the difference! I always recommend color correcting first only on the dark points that need it. THEN even your tone with your main foundation shade but make sure to use a small brush, small amount and stipple. From there you can brighten on the inner and outer corners but honestly I don’t think it’s necessary. 🙌🏻I swear by this hydrating cream makeup line - it has made such a difference in my experience with my under eye makeup! It lasts all day and doesn’t crease or settle like my old makeup routine. 👏🏻And I have thousands of raving customers who say so! Want a customized cream palette like mine? 👉🏻🔗 in my pr0file #matureskinconcealer #undereyemakeup #bestconcealerfordryskin #concealerformatureskin #undereyeconcealer #concealerover30 #demimethod ♬ Fantasy X Feel So Close Carter Walsh Mashup - CarterWalsh
- Corrector: Es importante evitar usar mucho corrector ya que se pueden marcar “de más” las líneas de expresión, por lo que es recomendable usar fórmulas fluidas o iluminadoras para disimular las ojeras.
@kimlightupyourface For mature women, the placement of concealer directly under the eye is crucial for achieving a youthful and radiant appearance. Instead of applying it directly in the hollow of the under-eye area, it’s more effective to highlight the area in the corner of the eye and slightly lower, which can help to lift and brighten the face. Using a concealer that is only one or two shades lighter than your normal foundation shade ensures a natural look, avoiding the stark contrast that can emphasize fine lines and wrinkles. Consider color correction first before concealer. This technique not only conceals dark circles but also reflects light in a way that rejuvenates the overall complexion, creating a more vibrant and fresh look. By focusing on strategic placement, mature women can enhance their beauty while maintaining a soft and subtle finish. #over50makeup #matureskinmakeup #midlife #menopause #maturemakeuptips #agingwell #over50andfabulous #agegracefully #naturalbeauty #seintmakeupartist #teacher #simplebeauty #growingoldgracefully #simplemakeuptips #maturebeauty #midlifewomen, #over50, #aginggracefully, #midlifecrisis, #emptynest, #selfcare, #healthyliving, #empowerment, #selflove ♬ original sound - Kimlightupyourface
- Bases sutiles: Otras de las grandes herramientas son el uso de bases ligeras, tales como las BB creams o algunas texturas cremosas que ayuden a mantener tu piel fresca sin que luzca cargada.
@tanileaman.mua The best hack for dry/cakey undereyes using the @bobbibrownuk Vitamin enriched eye base ✨✨ #concealerhack #undereyes #eyebase #makeup #hack ♬ love for you hoodtrap abnormal x salako - abnormal
- Sombras con colores neutros: Uno de tus grandes aliados pueden ser los tonos neutros y mate, tal como beige, café suave e incluso los nude. Estos tonos benefician a la cuenca, ayudando a resaltar la textura de la piel.
@makeupbycatagarciia ✨Algunos tips para que te veas más joven. #tipsdemaquillaje #erroresdemaquillaje ♬ I Got It - thuy
- Iluminación: Tener una estrategia que ayude a la sombra brillante e iluminadora suave en el lagrimal y el centro del párpado ayudará a abrir la mirada sin sobrecargar de maquillaje tu rostro.
@carlinamua Tips de maquillaje #muapro : iluminación de lagrimal #100tipsdemaquillaje #makeuphack #eyeshighlight #iluminador #tipsdemaquillaje #promuatip ♬ sonido original - carlinamua
- Rimel: Aplicar máscara de pestañas dándole prioridad a la esquina exterior para abrir el ojo, dando mayor detalle a tu vista.
@maryfergtzg Si tienes más de 40 el Makeup debe de ser especial y bien elegido, por ejemplo las máscaras de pestañas algunas aunque sean a prueba de agua manchan el párpado superior e inferior, por eso hoy te doy mi reseña de dos económicas que puedes encontrar en farmacias y supermercados, definitivamente mi favorita fue la Lash Sensational Body de @maybelline #makeup #beauty #beautytips #makeuplover #makeuptutorial ♬ sonido original - Maryfer
- Evitar brillos intensos: Las sombras muy saturadas no son una gran opción, independientemente de tu tono de piel, este tipo de tonos cargados generarán exceso de purpurina en tus párpados.
@iamjoellen Friend, we’re in our 40s so it’s time to start elevating our look. And an easy way to do this is to apply your eyeshadow better. Applying a darker eyeshadow on your eyelid is making them look smaller and you can’t see the color when your eyes are open. Instead, use a mid-tone color in & above your crease. This helps the color peak out. Then apply a darker color in the outer corner and blend up and out. Apply a light shade on your lid to make it look bigger & brighter. ✨Shop my favorite eyeshadow brushes: https://iamjoellen.seintofficial.com/en/list/373621?aff=MTg1NjI5 ✨Shop my favorite eyeshadows: https://iamjoellen.seintofficial.com/en/shop/retail/item/379?aff=MTg1NjI5 Friends don’t let friends look just ok…we help each other look our best! 💁🏻♀️ #matureskinmakeup #over40beauty #womenintheir40s ♬ someone new - Arden Jones