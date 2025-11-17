inklusion logo Sitio accesible
Azteca 7
Videojuegos
Nota

Nominados al GOTY 2025: Conoce la LISTA COMPLETA por categorías en The Game Awards

Se acercan los The Game Awards 2025 y ya tenemos la lista completa de nominados, incluyendo a los contendientes por el GOTY. Aquí te contamos cuáles son.

The Game Awards 2025 fecha, horario y cómo ver la transmisión en Prime Video y Twitch
Crédito: The Game Awards
Por: Matías Mena | TV Azteca Digital
Videojuegos
Compartir
  •   Copiar enlace

Se acerca diciembre y, con él, uno de los eventos más esperados del vasto mundo de los videojuegos: The Game Awards 2025. La ceremonia se celebrará el 11 de diciembre y ya se conoce la lista completa de nominados y, como cada año, se han revelado los nombres de aquellos que compiten por el Game of the Year (GOTY).

The Game Awards 2025: estos son los nominados al GOTY y todas las categorías

A continuación, te dejamos todos los nominados categoría por categoría, incluyendo los juegos que aspiran al premio más codiciado de la industria.

Juego del Año (GOTY)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Silent Hill f

Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor Música y Banda Sonora (Best Score & Music)

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Mejor Diseño de Audio (Best Audio Design)

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Silent Hill f

Mejor Actuación (Best Performance)

  • Ben Starr
  • Charlie Cox
  • Erika Ishii
  • Jennifer English
  • Konatsu Kato
  • Troy Baker

Mejor Juego Indie (Best Independent Game)

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor Debut Indie (Best Debut Indie Game)

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Mejor Juego para Móviles (Best Mobile Game)

  • Dstiny: Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada (Best VR/AR Game)

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades II
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Juego RPG (Best Role-Playing Game)

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party!
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)

  • The Alters
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization 7
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad (Best Sports/Racing Game)

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mejor Juego Multijugador (Best Multiplayer Gamer)

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)

  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop (Ivy Road)

Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego (Best Adaptation)

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • The Last of Us
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Juego Más Esperado (Most Anticipated Game)

  • 007 First Light
  • GTA 6
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher 4

Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Mejor Juego de Esports (Best eSports Game)

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Mejor Atleta de Esports (Best Esports Athlete)

  • brawk
  • Chovy
  • f0rsakeN
  • Kakeru
  • MenaRD
  • Zyw0o

Mejor Equipo de Esports (Best Esports Team)

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

También te puede interesar: ¿Por qué el FBI detuvo a Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso? Esto pasó con su video grabado en pleno vuelo

Videojuegos
¡No te pierdas nuestro contenido, sigue a Azteca 7 en Google News!
Galerías y Notas Azteca 7
×
×