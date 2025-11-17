Nominados al GOTY 2025: Conoce la LISTA COMPLETA por categorías en The Game Awards
Se acercan los The Game Awards 2025 y ya tenemos la lista completa de nominados, incluyendo a los contendientes por el GOTY. Aquí te contamos cuáles son.
Se acerca diciembre y, con él, uno de los eventos más esperados del vasto mundo de los videojuegos: The Game Awards 2025. La ceremonia se celebrará el 11 de diciembre y ya se conoce la lista completa de nominados y, como cada año, se han revelado los nombres de aquellos que compiten por el Game of the Year (GOTY).
The Game Awards 2025: estos son los nominados al GOTY y todas las categorías
A continuación, te dejamos todos los nominados categoría por categoría, incluyendo los juegos que aspiran al premio más codiciado de la industria.
Juego del Año (GOTY)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor Música y Banda Sonora (Best Score & Music)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yotei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Mejor Diseño de Audio (Best Audio Design)
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Actuación (Best Performance)
- Ben Starr
- Charlie Cox
- Erika Ishii
- Jennifer English
- Konatsu Kato
- Troy Baker
Mejor Juego Indie (Best Independent Game)
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor Debut Indie (Best Debut Indie Game)
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Mejor Juego para Móviles (Best Mobile Game)
- Dstiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada (Best VR/AR Game)
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Split Fiction
Mejor Juego RPG (Best Role-Playing Game)
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)
- The Alters
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 7
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad (Best Sports/Racing Game)
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Mejor Juego Multijugador (Best Multiplayer Gamer)
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop (Ivy Road)
Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego (Best Adaptation)
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- The Last of Us
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
Juego Más Esperado (Most Anticipated Game)
- 007 First Light
- GTA 6
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Mejor Juego de Esports (Best eSports Game)
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Mejor Atleta de Esports (Best Esports Athlete)
- brawk
- Chovy
- f0rsakeN
- Kakeru
- MenaRD
- Zyw0o
Mejor Equipo de Esports (Best Esports Team)
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
