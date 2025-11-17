Nominados al GOTY 2025: Conoce la LISTA COMPLETA por categorías en The Game Awards

Se acerca diciembre y, con él, uno de los eventos más esperados del vasto mundo de los videojuegos: The Game Awards 2025. La ceremonia se celebrará el 11 de diciembre y ya se conoce la lista completa de nominados y, como cada año, se han revelado los nombres de aquellos que compiten por el Game of the Year (GOTY).

The Game Awards 2025: estos son los nominados al GOTY y todas las categorías

A continuación, te dejamos todos los nominados categoría por categoría, incluyendo los juegos que aspiran al premio más codiciado de la industria.

Juego del Año (GOTY)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Split Fiction

Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor Música y Banda Sonora (Best Score & Music)

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Mejor Diseño de Audio (Best Audio Design)

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

Mejor Actuación (Best Performance)

Ben Starr

Charlie Cox

Erika Ishii

Jennifer English

Konatsu Kato

Troy Baker

Mejor Juego Indie (Best Independent Game)

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor Debut Indie (Best Debut Indie Game)

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Mejor Juego para Móviles (Best Mobile Game)

Dstiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada (Best VR/AR Game)

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades II

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction

Mejor Juego RPG (Best Role-Playing Game)

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Outer Worlds 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party!

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)

The Alters

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad (Best Sports/Racing Game)

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mejor Juego Multijugador (Best Multiplayer Gamer)

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Consume Me

Despelote

South of Midnight

Wanderstop (Ivy Road)

Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego (Best Adaptation)

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

The Last of Us

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Until Dawn

Juego Más Esperado (Most Anticipated Game)

007 First Light

GTA 6

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Mejor Juego de Esports (Best eSports Game)

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Mejor Atleta de Esports (Best Esports Athlete)

brawk

Chovy

f0rsakeN

Kakeru

MenaRD

Zyw0o

Mejor Equipo de Esports (Best Esports Team)

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

