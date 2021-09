Lo que necesitas saber de la Ryder Cup en el inicio del torneo

The Ryder Cup starts this week! 🇪🇺🏆🇺🇸



Who do you think will take home the trophy this year?🤔



Come on Team Europe!👏⛳️



Hashtags👇#RyderCup #rydercup2021 #TeamEurope #TeamUSA #golf #TheRyderCup #golflife #golfchannel #golfer pic.twitter.com/HJ13GlljXy