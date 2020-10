Madrid será la sede del torneo de clasificación para el Mayakoba Golf Classic

Mexican Players confirmed for the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic: @carlosortizGolf, @Abraham_Ancer, @aaronterrazas2, @bobbydiazz & @krisventura95



On Nov. 9th, the winner of the Mexican Qualifier by Mobil, will be known and will join the field 🇲🇽#MGC #EligeElMovimiento pic.twitter.com/77GrQMJZoG