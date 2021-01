Welcome to #DiamondLPGA 2021 - @GabyLopezGOLF! She has officially committed to defend her title in the @LPGA player field. 🏌️‍♀️

@GolfChannel | @IOAUSA | @FSOrlandohttps://t.co/fqQAOfw3vQ pic.twitter.com/VrHjRN2HNJ