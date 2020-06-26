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¡Los jugadores del Liverpool celebraron el título de la Premier League!
Emotivo festejo de los jugadores del Liverpool luego de la derrota del Manchester City frente al Chelsea.
Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Fabinho and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrating winning the Premier League on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrating winning the Premier League on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrating winning the Premier League on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrating winning the Premier League on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp arrives at his home in Formby, Liverpool. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Fabinho and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrating winning the Premier League on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrating winning the Premier League on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrating winning the Premier League on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrating winning the Premier League on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp arrives at his home in Formby, Liverpool. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)