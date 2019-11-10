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Wolves derrota en casa al Aston Villa

Raúl Jiménez anota su quinto gol en la victoria del Wolves 2-1 ante Aston Villa

Por: Azteca Deportes

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

marc atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

marc atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

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Wolves vs Aston Villa

Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

marc atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

marc atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wolves vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Aston Villa

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