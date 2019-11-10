Wolves derrota en casa al Aston Villa

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Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images
marc atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images
marc atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | Getty Images
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images
Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images
marc atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images
marc atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | Getty Images
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images