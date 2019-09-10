Las postales que dejó el partido entre México y Argentina

Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Jesus Corona #17 of Mexico leaps over Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina as Alexis Mac Allister #28 of Argentina moves in on the play during the International Friendly at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)