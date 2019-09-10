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Las postales que dejó el partido entre México y Argentina
La Selección Azteca sufrió su primer descalabro en la era Martino.
Omar Vega/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Rodrigo De Paul #15 of Argentina and Edson Alvarez #4 fight for the ball during the international friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Jesus Corona #17 of Mexico leaps over Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina as Alexis Mac Allister #28 of Argentina moves in on the play during the International Friendly at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Ezequiel Palacios #29 of Argentina celebrates after his teammate Lautaro Martínez (not in frame) scored the 4th goal during the international friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Hirving Lozano #22 of Mexico and Nicolas Tagliafico #3 of Argentina struggle for the ball during the International Friendly soccer match at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal against Mexico during the International Friendly soccer match at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Adrian Macias/MEXSPORT | during the game Mexico vs Argentina, corresponding Friendly preparation, at Alamodome Stadium, on September 10, 2019. <br><br> durante el partido México vs Argentina, correspondiente Amistoso de preparación, en el Alamodome Stadium, el 10 de Septiembre de 2019.
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Ezequiel Palacios #29 of Argentina and Hector Hererra #16 of Mexico compete for the ball during the International Friendly soccer match at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Players of Mexico pose prior the international friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Hirving Lozano #22 of Mexico and Nicolas Tagliafico #3 of Argentina fight for the ball during the international friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Rodrigo De Paul #15 of Argentina and Edson Alvarez #4 fight for the ball during the international friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Jesus Corona #17 of Mexico leaps over Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina as Alexis Mac Allister #28 of Argentina moves in on the play during the International Friendly at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Ezequiel Palacios #29 of Argentina celebrates after his teammate Lautaro Martínez (not in frame) scored the 4th goal during the international friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Hirving Lozano #22 of Mexico and Nicolas Tagliafico #3 of Argentina struggle for the ball during the International Friendly soccer match at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal against Mexico during the International Friendly soccer match at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Adrian Macias/MEXSPORT | during the game Mexico vs Argentina, corresponding Friendly preparation, at Alamodome Stadium, on September 10, 2019. <br><br> durante el partido México vs Argentina, correspondiente Amistoso de preparación, en el Alamodome Stadium, el 10 de Septiembre de 2019.
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Ezequiel Palacios #29 of Argentina and Hector Hererra #16 of Mexico compete for the ball during the International Friendly soccer match at the Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Players of Mexico pose prior the international friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images | SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Hirving Lozano #22 of Mexico and Nicolas Tagliafico #3 of Argentina fight for the ball during the international friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Alamodome on September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)