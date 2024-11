Hallan culpable a policía que mató con un taser a bisabuela en asilo en Australia

Police Officer Convicted of Manslaughter for Tasering Clare Nowland in NSW Nursing Home



White was called to the Yallambee nursing home in Cooma in the early hours of 17 May 2023, after #GrandeFratello #linglingkwong #imacelebrity2024 #GBBO #GHLimite12 pic.twitter.com/aLZ3iNBuyw