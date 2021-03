¡Uno más! BTS recibe nuevo premio por ‘Map of the Soul: 7'

#1 @BTS_bighit - MAP OF THE SOUL : 7



MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 from @BTS_twt is the winner of the #IFPIGlobalAlbumAllFormatChart! The album was a global success and broke the all-time sales record in BTS’ home country of Korea. Congratulations BTS! 👏 pic.twitter.com/K9EsWbNdvt