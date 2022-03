China enviará 6 astronautas a su estación espacial en 2022

The award is not only for Shenzhou-12 but for all the people working in China's space programs. Shenzhou-12 crew members, as representatives, received the award.



Liu Boming also revealed in the interview he's currently finishing his PhD thesis. He will soon be Dr. Liu.

Congrats! https://t.co/Rdmsruf9W8 pic.twitter.com/upC6PSG1HF