China lanza satélite L-SAR 01A para observación terrestre

[🔴China’s 2nd launch in 2022] At UTC 23:44 Jan. 25, L-SAR(陆地探测/LandExploration)-01A L-band radar satellite was successfully launched by #CZ4C Y29 rocket at Jiuquan Launch Center, Inner Mongolia. This is the 407th launch of Long March rocket family. HD:https://t.co/hXbaWe10i1 pic.twitter.com/8vvx4oDYdw