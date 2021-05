Desplome de teleférico en Italia deja al menos 12 muertos

A #cablecar accident near Lake Maggiore, in Verbania, northern #Italy, 23 May 2021. CNSAS announced in a statement, quoting emergency medical services, that at least 9 people died when the cabin fell. 📸 epa / CNSAS#LagoMaggiore #epaphotos #visualizingtheworld pic.twitter.com/gAsX8h5OM1