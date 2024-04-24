¡Próxima parada, prisión! En Cancún, detienen a taxista que cobró mil dólares a un turista canadiense
Por abusivo y defraudador, detienen a taxista que cobró mil dólares a turista canadiense por un viaje entre terminales del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún.
¡Lo detienen! Luego de que el turista canadiense, Xavier Cormier, denunciara y exhibiera el fraude por parte de un taxista que le cobró mil dólares por un viaje entre terminales del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún, Quintana Roo, autoridades locales lograron capturar a Cristian José ‘N’, responsable de realizar el costoso viaje.
Reportes compartidos señalan que la Guardia Nacional logró identificar al individuo, quien continuaba laborando en la misma terminal, a pesar de que ya se le seguía su rastro por defraudador.
Tras su detención, Cristian José ‘N’ fue trasladado al Ministerio Público en la Fiscalía General del Estado, además, se le resguardó su vehículo.
Las autoridades locales agregaron que el dinero que el canadiense perdió también fue regresado de forma íntegra.
¿Qué fue lo que le pasó al turista canadiense?
A inicios de semana, a través de redes sociales, el turista canadiense colgó un video en el que explica el horror que vivió al abordar un taxi en el aeropuerto de Quintana Roo. Explicó que al subir a la unidad con el número económico 220, pactó una tarifa justa con el conductor; sin embargo, el viaje comenzó a ponerse turbio después de que notó que la velocidad del vehículo era lenta, hasta que finalmente se detuvo y el chofer le exigió un pago con tarjeta.
En el video que rápidamente se hizo viral en TikTok, el también atleta detalla que al bajar del taxi, recibió una notificación de un cargo de mil dólares, por lo que rápidamente le reclamó al conductor y al no recibir una explicación del alto monto, optó por llamar a la seguridad del aeropuerto.
Xavier Cormier narra que en ese momento, el chófer intentó escapar con todo y sus maletas, por lo que tuvo que reaccionar y bajar de la unidad lo más rápido posible, añade que en esa acción, estuvo muy cerca de romperse una pierna.
Luego de su desafortunada visita a territorio mexicano, el turista canadiense explicó que nunca más regresaría a México, pues lo que se vive aquí es una locura.
@calisthenixpro
PART 3 - Exposing the scammer that work at the Cancun Airport🇲🇽⚠️ Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am EXPOSING the SCAMMERS that work at the CANCUN AIRPORT🇲🇽⚠️ FULL STORY BELOW Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am ! I was traveling to the airport going back to Montreal Canada at 2am Wednesday night / Thursday Morning the 18th of April 2024 when I got set up by the taxi company from the airport and the security at Terminal 3. They told me I could not stay there and need to pay another taxi ( from the airport! ) to go to Terminal 4 for 5$ which I did. I was alone with the 2 security and the only taxi available when they start pressuring me to pay via Credit card. I did not want to but I had no other choice and could walk between terminal they told me. After paying with my card and getting back in the Taxi for only 2 minute I Realized the payment that went on my card was over 1000$ . I was still in the car and the situation escalated at the Terminal 4 where I managed to get the attention of the touriste and traveler waiting for they flights. When the taxi saw the security he tried to escape with me and my luggage in the car but I manage to jump in the front of the car and shift the transmission on Park which almost result in a car accident. The airport security arrived just in time before situation got even more crazy. I filled a report number against the driver and the taxi airport , I believe some of the cops and security agent over there where also in the scam because they wanted me to go the police station to press charge against the driver but to only get rid of my story and all the proof I have against the scam system at the airport including Security and the Airport Taxi Company. I believe if I would stop the car in time something even worst was waiting for me. Are these scammers still working at the Cancun Airport?! If yes help stop this corrupted system and DO NOT TRAVEL TO MEXICO!🇲🇽⚠️♬ original sound - Xavier Cormier