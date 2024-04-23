VIDEO: Atleta canadiense exhibe fraude de taxista en Cancún; quiso cobrarle mil dólares
El atleta compartió que pactó una tarifa de cinco dólares con un taxista en Cancún, pero cuando descendió de la unidad recibió un cargo de mil dólares.
“Nunca más regresaré a México, esto es una locura”. Así es como inició su video el atleta canadiense Xavier Cormier al exhibir un presunto fraude por parte de un taxista, quien intentó cobrarle mil dólares por un viaje entre terminales en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún, Quintana Roo.
En su cuenta de TikTok el entusiasta de la calistenia narró que tomó un taxi al arribar al Caribe Mexicano y le compartió su destino al conductor. Sin embargo, notó que la unidad avanzaba lentamente al interior del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún hasta que se detuvo y le exigió un pago con tarjeta.
Xavier Cormier compartió que previamente pactaron una tarifa de cinco dólares, pero cuando descendió de la unidad recibió un cargo de mil dólares; el cobro le pareció excesivo por lo que optó por llamar a los agentes de seguridad, pero en ese momento el taxista intentó huir con las maletas del atleta y otras pertenencias.
“Taxista casi me rompí la pierna”, narra turista en Cancún
El canadiense afirmó que logró alcanzar a la unidad y se sujetó de la puerta para frenar la marcha. Fue en ese momento cuando arribaron las autoridades aeroportuarias, ante quienes narró el presunto fraude.
@calisthenixpro
PART 3 - Exposing the scammer that work at the Cancun Airport🇲🇽⚠️ Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am EXPOSING the SCAMMERS that work at the CANCUN AIRPORT🇲🇽⚠️ FULL STORY BELOW Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am ! I was traveling to the airport going back to Montreal Canada at 2am Wednesday night / Thursday Morning the 18th of April 2024 when I got set up by the taxi company from the airport and the security at Terminal 3. They told me I could not stay there and need to pay another taxi ( from the airport! ) to go to Terminal 4 for 5$ which I did. I was alone with the 2 security and the only taxi available when they start pressuring me to pay via Credit card. I did not want to but I had no other choice and could walk between terminal they told me. After paying with my card and getting back in the Taxi for only 2 minute I Realized the payment that went on my card was over 1000$ . I was still in the car and the situation escalated at the Terminal 4 where I managed to get the attention of the touriste and traveler waiting for they flights. When the taxi saw the security he tried to escape with me and my luggage in the car but I manage to jump in the front of the car and shift the transmission on Park which almost result in a car accident. The airport security arrived just in time before situation got even more crazy. I filled a report number against the driver and the taxi airport , I believe some of the cops and security agent over there where also in the scam because they wanted me to go the police station to press charge against the driver but to only get rid of my story and all the proof I have against the scam system at the airport including Security and the Airport Taxi Company. I believe if I would stop the car in time something even worst was waiting for me. Are these scammers still working at the Cancun Airport?! If yes help stop this corrupted system and DO NOT TRAVEL TO MEXICO!🇲🇽⚠️♬ original sound - Xavier Cormier
“Este taxi me robó mil dólares de terminal 4 a terminal 3. Mientras llamaba a seguridad, intentó escapar con mi maleta. Por buena suerte, pude saltar al coche y sacar mis maletas. Casi me rompí la pierna”, explicó en uno de los cinco videos compartidos en sus redes sociales.
Hasta el momento se desconoce si hubo consecuencias en contra del taxista que, presuntamente, intentó cobrarle mil dólares por un traslado entre terminales del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún, Quintana Roo. Además, las autoridades estatales no se han pronunciado al respecto.
Taxista de Cancún agrede a turista por usar Uber
Los taxistas de Cancún, Quintana Roo, han sido acusados de agredir verbal y físicamente a turistas y conductores de aplicación debido a que buscan ser los únicos operadores de transporte en toda la zona del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún.
En septiembre de 2023, se viralizó el video de un chofer agrediendo a un conductor debido a que recogió a un pasajero en una de las terminales. Segundos después, otros taxistas se sumaron a la golpiza por lo que intervinieron autoridades locales, quienes llamaron al diálogo.
En la zona también se han registrado una serie de protestas y bloqueos en los últimos meses debido a los “cobros excesivos” por parte de algunos taxistas que afectan, principalmente, a turistas nacionales y extranjeros.