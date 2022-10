Flippy 2, robot que prepara papas fritas más rápido que los humanos

THE DAY IS HERE!!! The opportunity to invest in Miso Robotics ends TODAY at 11:59PM PST.



Today is the final day to invest and this round is likely to oversubscribe. Don’t miss your chance to secure shares in Miso at our current valuation and share price!https://t.co/wl6mdWgvNS pic.twitter.com/KITWt6cKq0