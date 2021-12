¿Cómo afecta la flor de nochebuena a los perros y gatos?

Day 13: In time for #NationalPoinsettiaDay Poinsettias (Euphorbia pulcherrima) are from the family Euphorbiaceae, known for irritating/toxic latex (keep Poinsettias away from pets!). The showy part is a bract (leaf), not a petal. Pic taken at @longwoodgardens #25DaysOfPlantmas pic.twitter.com/ETivFzsWpn