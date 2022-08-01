Mundo
          Subastarán joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker

          01 agosto 2022
          Por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca
          • Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley
            A collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
            Priscilla Presley shows a lighter-watch from a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
            Priscilla Presley looks at a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
            A collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
            A collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
            A view of a guitar and a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
            A view of a guitar and a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
            Priscilla Presley looks at a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
            Priscilla Presley looks at a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

          Una colección de joyas que Elvis Presley regaló a su mánager, el coronel TomParker, saldrá a subasta el 27 de agosto, con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley

          Subastarán joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker

