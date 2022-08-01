Subastarán joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker 01 agosto 2022 Galerías Mundo Por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca Compartir Tweet CopyLink Copiar enlace WhatsApp Facebook ver fotos Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley A collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley Priscilla Presley shows a lighter-watch from a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley Priscilla Presley looks at a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley A collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley A collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley A view of a guitar and a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley A view of a guitar and a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley Priscilla Presley looks at a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker, se subastarán con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley Priscilla Presley looks at a collection of personal jewelry of Elvis Presley & Colonel Tom Parker, that was lost for decades and will be sold at auction in August, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, in Hollywood, California, U.S., July 28, 2022. The items were part of a lost collection and do not belong to Priscilla Presley. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Una colección de joyas que Elvis Presley regaló a su mánager, el coronel TomParker, saldrá a subasta el 27 de agosto, con el apoyo de Priscilla Presley Subastarán joyas y objetos que Elvis Presley le regaló a su mánager Tom Parker ¡Suscríbete a nuestro boletín de Azteca Noticias en Google News!