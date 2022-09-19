Funeral de Estado de la Reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en imágenes 19 septiembre 2022 Galerías Mundo Por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca Compartir Tweet CopyLink Copiar enlace WhatsApp Facebook ver fotos Funeral de Estado reina Isabel II Reino Unido Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as it leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster Royal Rota position outside Queen Elizabeth II Centre, opposite entrance to Westminster Abbey Her Majesty’s coffin will travel from the Palace of Westminster (Houses of Parliament) to Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral. This is a very short journey, and will not be part of the public procession. Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am. There will be a 2-minute silence at the end of the State Funeral service, at around 11:55am. Following the State Funeral service, the procession through London will commence. Her Majesty’s coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch (Hyde Park Corner). Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will take place. There will be ceremonial processions in London and Windsor. Marc Aspland/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster The Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey London . Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Britain’s Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend with Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster The funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey. 19 September 2022. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Gareth Cattermole/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Mourners ahead of The State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A priviate burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, are driven to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, ahead of the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. ALAIN JOCARD/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, Britain. Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster Image of the proceedings in London with the Bearer Party, formed of personnel from The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion The Grenadier Guards, transfer Her Majesty The Queen’s Coffin from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage, which was pulled by 142 Naval Ratings to Westminster Abbey. The UK Armed Forces have played a part in the procession for Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral and committal service today, in London and Windsor. Marking the end to 10 days of proceedings, service personnel representing a variety of regiments, ships and air stations that held a special relationship with Her Majesty The Queen took part in the funeral processions in London and Windsor. Around 4,000 regular and reserve soldiers, sailors, marines and aviators, as well as musicians from Armed Forces bands, took part in the proceedings today. This included over 3,000 military personnel in central London, with 1,650 personnel forming part of the procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey and procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. In Windsor, over 1,000 military personnel were involved in ceremonial activity, including 410 taking part in the procession from Albert Road, Windsor, to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Wo1 Rupert Frere/Pool via REUTERS Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster Britain’s Queen Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster Britain’s King Charles and Britain’s William, Prince of Wales attend the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster The funeral procession marches down The Mall following the service at Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022 REUTERS/Andrew Boyers Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster, asisten mas de 500 líderes mundiales Funeral de estado para la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en la Abadía de Westminster, asisten mas de 500 líderes mundiales El rey Carlos y otros miembros de la realeza británica siguieron el féretro de la reina Isabel en la Abadía de Westminster, uniéndose a los líderes mundiales y representantes de las casas reales del mundo para despedir a la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra en un funeral de Estado.Este ha sido el primer funeral de Estado en Reino Unido desde 1965, cuandoWinston Churchill recibió ese honor.Mientras se llevaba a cabo el oficio religioso en la Abadía de Westiminster, cientos de personas siguieron la ceremonia a través de pantallas colocadas en parques y plazas comerciales del país. 