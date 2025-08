Lluvias hoy 5 de agosto: Alerta Amarilla por granizadas e inundaciones en Periférico y más alcaldías

#Dexter Located NNE of #Bermuda and has winds of 40 Mph TS SSHWS it will re-intensify to a 45 Mph TS SSHWS #wxtwitter #wxX #Tropicalwx #Tropicswx #Hurricane #Hurricaneseason #hurricaneseason2025 #Tropicalupdate #TropicalStormDexter pic.twitter.com/WX3yQMTzTm