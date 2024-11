¡Noviembre bajo la Luna del Castor! La última súper luna ¿Cuándo y cómo observarla?

In the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 30, our favorite celestial neighbor will be shining bright for you!



🌝 This full Moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will reach its peak at 4:30am ET.



Before looking up, get to know the surface you’re looking at: https://t.co/QI0YS5MTzF pic.twitter.com/zZ3NFCFOgn