Nicola Sturgeon, primera ministra de Escocia, congela los alquileres

📣 @NicolaSturgeon: "We're being reminded every day that where, and in whose hands, power lies really matters."



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 As an independent country, we would have all the powers and resources to tackle the cost-of-living crisis - without having to wait and depend on right-wing Tories. pic.twitter.com/AfR5xtgtl3