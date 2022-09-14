Mundo
          Azteca Noticias Mundo Galerías Procesión del féretro de Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster

          Procesión del féretro de Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster

          14 septiembre 2022
          Galerías
          Mundo
          Por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is pictured during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. DANIEL LEAL/Pool via REUTERS
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Royal guards prepare on the day the procession of the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: The Coldstream Guards are seen near Buckingham Palace during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Richard Heathcote/Pool via REUTERS
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Mounted police pass along The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Britain’s King Charles and Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry march during a procession where the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Britain’s King Charle marches during a procession where the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry march during a procession where the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. DANIEL LEAL/Pool via REUTERS
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Britain’s Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales are pictured during the procession of the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
          Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
            Britain’s King Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Harry march during the procession of the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

          Esta mañana se realizó la procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II del Palacio de Buckingham a Westiminster; la familia real caminó detrás del ataúd en total solemnidad.

          Esta mañana se realizó la procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II del Palacio de Buckingham a Westiminster; la familia real caminó detrás del ataúd en total solemnidad.

          Desde las 8:22 de la mañana, tiempo de México, inició la procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II desde el Palacio de Buckingham al Palacio de Westiminster, donde estará hasta el día 19 de septiembre, día de su funeral .

          El féretro, que estaba cubierto con el Estandarte Real, adornado con la Corona del Estado Imperial sobre un cojín de terciopelo morado y una corona de flores blancas, fue transportado en un carrujae de combate de la Tropa del Rey de la Real Artillería a Caballo.

          ¿Quiénes participaron en la procesión de Reina Isabel II?

          El Rey Carlos III junto con sus hermanos Ana, Andrés y Eduardo, junto con otros miembros de alto rango pertenecientes a la realeza, caminaron en silencio detrás del carruaje.

          En la procesión de la Reina Isabel II también estuvieron, el Príncipe Guillermo, de 40 años, ahora Príncipe de Gales, su hermano Enrique, de 37 años, duque de Sussex, junto a sus esposas.

          Tanto Catalina, esposa de Guillermo y ahora Princesa de Gales, Meghan, esposa de Enrique y Catalina, esposa del Rey Carlos III, viajaron en automóvil durante la procesión.

          ¿Que pasa después de la procesión de Reina Isabel II?

          Después de la procesión, el féretro de la Reina Isabel II permanecerá en el Palacio de Westiminster hasta el día del funeral de estado, el cual será el próximo lunes 19 de septiembre.

          El ataúd, que ahora se encuentra en el Palacio de Westiminster y que permanecerá ahí hasta el funeral, será expuesto al público británico , durante los próximos días para que los ciudadanos muestren sus respetos a la Reina Isabel II.

          A partir de este miércoles a las 5:00 pm, hora de Reino Unido, los ciudadanos podrán asistir al Palacio de Westiminster para mostrar sus respetos.

          Procesión del féretro de Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster

          ×