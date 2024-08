Así celebró una abuelita su cumpleaños 102 saltando en paracaídas (VIDEO)

How old were you when you made your first skydive? For Manette, it was on her 102nd Birthday! Making her the oldest person to skydive in the UK! Manette Baillie, from Suffolk, undertook the feat to raise money for three causes close to her heart - the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Motor Neurone Disease Association and Benhall Village Hall. She made the jump at UK Parachuting Beccles on Sunday, the 25th of August, 2024. Connected to Tandem Instructor Callum Kennedy and filmed by Dylan Whitehair & Nick Herridge. Congratulations Manette!