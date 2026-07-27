¡Ideas DIY! En unos sencillos pasos crea unas cajitas con las cáscaras de naranja
¡No las tires, son un auténtico tesoro! Descubre cómo transformar las cáscaras de naranja de tu casa en unas cajitas para tus joyas o para los alfileres
En la actualidad hay muchas opciones de ideas DIY, manualidades que fácilmente puedes hacer en casa, aprovechando todo lo que tienes para crear algo nuevo. Aunque no lo parezca, es posible crear cosas nuevas con cáscaras de naranja, pero para ello hay que saber la técnica.
Para que dejes de tirarlas, te explicaremos cómo aprovecharlas para crear unas cajitas siguiendo unos sencillos pasos, instrucciones que te van a sorprender.
¿Qué puedo hacer con las cáscaras de naranja?
El crear cajitas con cáscaras de naranja es más fácil de lo que parece, siendo una gran técnica aprovechar esos residuos orgánicos para cambiar su aspecto y funcionalidad. Para lograr una de las ideas DIY más creativas, solamente sigue los sencillos pasos:
- Corta las naranjas por la mitad.
- Con mucho cuidado y con ayuda de una cuchara, retira toda la pulpa que haya adherida sin dañar la capa externa.
- Voltea un frasco y encima añade la cáscara; sujetamos con ayuda de unas ligas.
- Repetimos el mismo procedimiento con la otra mitad que nos servirá de tapa; es importante colocarlo en un recipiente más grande para hacer ese efecto de tapa.
- Dejamos nuestra manualidad en un espacio ventilado y fresco, dejamos secar completamente; estará lista cuando tenga una consistencia seca y rígida.
- Al tener esa sensación, retiramos las cáscaras de la base; de ser necesario, lijamos para eliminar todas las imperfecciones que se hayan generado.
@woodlarkblog orange peel, lemon + lime trinket boxes 🍊🍋🍋🟩 when I shared these orange peel boxes a couple weeks ago a bunch of you wanted to know if you could also use other types of citrus. I’ve been testing out lemons and limes and I’m happy to share an update that they do work! The process is the same as the orange peel boxes so I’ll add general instructions below (and I’ll pin that video to my profile) Instructions: Cut your citrus in half and hollow out the flesh. Place each side on opposite ends of a jar or you can use two different sized containers. Place a rubber band to hold the peel tightly against the form. Let dry completely. This can take up to a week depending on all factors. Once dry, remove from the jar, trim and sand updated additional tips & answering questions: - I followed the same process that I used for the oranges from my first video but had a bit more trial and error for the lemons and limes during the drying process. I think mostly due to just finding the right thickness of peel and size jars to use. - Answering questions about jar sizing—the spice jar that I use has a top that’s a bit larger in diameter than the bottom. You can also use two different sized jars which is what I had to do for the lime since the peel is small. - A bunch of you also asked about potential mold; during the process I just check on them often and move the rubber band/ peel around often. You can also dry them with the pith side on the outside and they’ll dry a lot faster. I personally like having the colorful peel on the outside though. Once dried it will not mold as long as you keep it dry. So only dry items should be kept inside of these. - As far as longevity, I’ve done some research and these should last for decades but will lose their scent after a few years (and I’d imagine that they would darken in color as well) #naturecrafts #upcycledcrafts #orangepeelbox #bergamotbox #orangebox ♬ Heart of the Forest - Ghibli Melodic & Muses Records
¿Puedo pintar mi caja?
Aunque puedes hacer la técnica anterior, es posible voltear las cáscaras de naranja y realizar los pasos anteriores de secado; así, al secarse, tendrás mucho espacio para pintar la superficie y hacer muchas decoraciones.
Recuerda usar pintura acrílica al tener la consistencia rígida y esperar a que se seque bien para evitar manchas inesperadas, un consejo indispensable si tienes contemplado hacer algunos detalles encima o colocar otras tonalidades. Con los sencillos pasos que te explicamos podrás disfrutar de tus cajitas, ideas DIY que pocos conocen y que merecen la pena ser usadas.
@mimocorner_ Making an Orange Box 🍊 This is a simple and cheap craft idea that I recommend trying! Inspired by bergamot boxes which were popular in Italy and France back in the 18th century. The drying process took over a week so placing it somewhere warm and airy will help speed it up! #orangebox #orangepeelbox #bergamotbox #craft #craftideas ♬ original sound - mimo corner