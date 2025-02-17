¿Quién es quién en MasterChef Celebrity Generaciones?

Todo está listo para que inicien las grabaciones de MasterChef Celebrity 2025. A continuación, te mostramos ¿quién es quién en el programa de televisión.

Erik Solís | TV Azteca Digital
MasterChef
MasterChef Celebrity Generaciones es la nueva temporada que llegará próximamente a la pantalla de Azteca UNO y mientras llega, te mostramos las imágenes de las personalidades de esta entrega. | Foto: TV Azteca.
MasterChef Celebrity 2025
Claudia Lizaldi regresa por tercera ocasión como conductora de MasterChef Celebrity, ahora en su formato Generaciones. | Foto: TV Azteca
Claudia Lizaldi - MasterChef Celebrity 2025
La primera actriz Ofelia Medina es una celebridad que ha destacado en el cine, la televisión y el teatro. Entre sus reconocimientos más destacados se encuentra el Premio Ariel como Mejor Actriz en 1985, por su trabajo en ‘Frida, Naturaleza Viva’.
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Ofelia Medina
Isaías Espinoza, mejor conocido como Chef en Proceso, es un joven que se destaca como uno de los youtubers más destacados de México, gracias a su carisma y recetas que aporta a su comunidad en internet, que son rápidas e ingeniosas. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Chef en Proceso
Gaby Rivero es una actriz de televisión que se destaca por una larga trayectoria en las telenovelas mexicanas. La celebridad es reconocida por su carácter cálido y gentil | Foto: TV Azteca.
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Gaby Rivero
Rafa Polinesio es uno de los youtubers más exitosos del momento y se caracteriza por su contenido positivo, además de un carisma inigualable. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Rafa Polinesio
Rosa Gloria Chagoyán es una de las grandes estrellas de México, gracias a su talento en la pantalla grande. Su personaje más relevante de la cultura pop de nuestro país es ‘Lola, La Trailera’. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Rosa Gloria Chagoyán
Anabel Ferreira es una de las comediantes más icónicas de México. La celebridad alcanzó la fama gracias a programas como: ‘Anabel’, además, tuvo una participación especial en el programa ‘Un Día para Vivir’. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Anabel Ferreira
Andrea Noli es una de las actrices más queridas de la pantalla del UNO, algunas de las telenovelas más importantes en su trayectoria son: ‘Se Busca un Hombre’, ‘Vivir a Destiempo’ y ‘Tanto Amor’. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Andrea Noli
Herly RG es una celebridad de TikTok, que se destaca por su contenido cómico. Además, ha destacado en los Eliot Awards, premios que reconocen a los creadores de contenido. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Herly RG
Carlos Quirarte es uno de los conductores más queridos de la pantalla de Azteca UNO y destaca en programas como: Al Extremo y Venga la Alegría Fin de Semana. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Carlos Quirarte
María José Magán es una de las actrices más queridas de TV Azteca. Uno de sus proyectos más destacados en la pantalla de Azteca UNO es Un Día para Vivir. | Foto: TV Azteca.
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: María José Magán
Bobby Larios es un actor y conductor de televisión, quien ha tenido varias participaciones en programas de televisión en México y Estados Unidos. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Bobby Larios
Luis Fernando Peña es un actor, a quien se le conoce popularmente por su personaje de ‘Ulises’ en la película ‘Amarte Duele’, que protagonizó con Martha Higareda en 2002. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Luis Fernando Peña
Nicky Chávez es hija del boxeador mexicano Julio César Chávez y es una joven promesa de la actuación. | Foto: TV Azteca.
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Nicky Chávez
Bárbara Torres es una actriz de comedia y ha destacado en diferentes programas de televisión en la televisión abierta mexicana. | Foto: TV Azteca.
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Bárbara Torres
Leslie Gallardo es una joven, quien ha cosechado su carrera en diferentes tipos de realities shows. Ahora, buscará conquistar la cocina de MasterChef Celebrity Generaciones. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Leslie Gallardo
Iram Mendiola es un influencer que buscará conquistar el paladar de los jueces en esta nueva temporada de MasterChef Celebrity Generaciones. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Iram Mendiola
Memo Ríos es un comediante que ha destacado en la televisión abierta mexicana, gracias a su trabajo en diferentes programas de televisión. | Foto: TV Azteca.
MasterChef Celebrity Generaciones: Memo Ríos
Dani Valle es un influencer, quien se caracterizó en TikTok gracias a sus videos cómicos sobre la vida ‘Godín’. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Dani Valle
Lylo Fa es nutrióloga e influencer. Ella se ha caracterizado por crear contenido sobre la vida fitness. | Foto: TV Azteca
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Lylo Fa
El Chef Adrián Herrera, la Chef Zahie y el Chef Poncho Cadena son los jueces de MasterChef Celebrity 2025 y serán los encargados de poner a prueba a los participantes. Disfruta próximamente de este reality show, por Azteca UNO.
MasterChef Celebrity 2025: Jueces

¿Quién es quién en MasterChef Celebrity Generaciones?

MasterChef Celebrity Generaciones se encuentra en su etapa de producción y previo a iniciar con sus grabaciones, se dieron a conocer a todas las personalidades que forman parte del programa. En esta galería, te invitamos a conocer a cada una de ellas.

Recuerda que MasterChef Celebrity se transmitirá próximamente, por Azteca UNO.

Fotos: TV Azteca

MasterChef Celebrity
