¿Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, embarazados de un cuarto hijo? Ella reveló la verdad.

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The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the @national_emergencies_trust_ — an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. The NET was created as a result of discussions held within the charitable sector about how to effectively respond to national emergencies following recent devastating tragedies, including the Grenfell Tower fire, and the terrorist attacks in London and Manchester in 2017. Speaking at the launch, The Duke of Cambridge said: “Just now and on previous occasions, it has been humbling to speak to survivors of the London Bridge and Manchester attacks, the Cumbria floods, the Grenfell Tower fire and other disasters here in the UK. Their stories are as heart-breaking as they are inspiring. Their resilience and strength are deeply humbling. I am very pleased that the National Emergencies Trust now stands ready to provide a structured, organised response to help people right across the UK in the event of a domestic disaster.” 📸 @kensingtonroyal / Press Association