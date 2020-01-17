¿Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, embarazados de un cuarto hijo? Ella reveló la verdad.
La esposa del Príncipe William si es que están considerando agrandar la familia. Rápidamente la declaración causó furor en redes.
Luego de que se diera a conocer un fuerte rumor sobre un nuevo embarazo de Kate Middleton, la esposa del Príncipe William dijo tajante que solo era una falsa información.
No creo que William quiera más
La declaración ocurrió durante su primer acto oficial del año, cuando acudió al centro Khidmat, en la localidad de Bradford, Yorkshire.
En dicha sede, un joven admirador de la familia real se acercó a Kate y le contó que le había enviado tres cartas para felicitarla por la maternidad de cada uno de sus hijos.
Así que el joven aprovechó para preguntarle si piensa en tener otro hijo; ahora ya sabemos cuál fue la contundente respuesta de Kate Middleton.
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The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the @national_emergencies_trust_ — an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. The NET was created as a result of discussions held within the charitable sector about how to effectively respond to national emergencies following recent devastating tragedies, including the Grenfell Tower fire, and the terrorist attacks in London and Manchester in 2017. Speaking at the launch, The Duke of Cambridge said: “Just now and on previous occasions, it has been humbling to speak to survivors of the London Bridge and Manchester attacks, the Cumbria floods, the Grenfell Tower fire and other disasters here in the UK. Their stories are as heart-breaking as they are inspiring. Their resilience and strength are deeply humbling. I am very pleased that the National Emergencies Trust now stands ready to provide a structured, organised response to help people right across the UK in the event of a domestic disaster.” 📸 @kensingtonroyal / Press Association
Sin embargo, su comentario se hizo viral en redes sociales, por lo que se descartó rápidamente cualquier noticia de algún embarazo.
Esto, ya que había muchos "hilos" de Twitter que mencionan las "pistas" que hicieron crecer los rumores de un posible embarazo; por ejemplo, la cancelación de varios compromisos oficiales en noviembre y diciembre.